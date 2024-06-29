India Won't Be Hindered by Past Defeats in T20 World Cup Final: Rahul Dravid

Head coach Rahul Dravid remains confident that India's recent defeats in ICC finals will not affect their performance in the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup final against South Africa. Despite setbacks in previous championship finals, Dravid emphasized that players do not carry the weight of past losses into new contests.
"I don't think players go in keeping the baggage of the past and what has happened in the past, so every day is a fresh day," Dravid said optimistically.
India, who are undefeated in the tournament so far, face South Africa in Barbados aiming for their second T20 World Cup title since their triumph in 2007. Dravid acknowledged the strength of both teams and expressed hope for an exciting final, highlighting the need for India to maintain their focus and deliver their best performance.
"Two good teams, two teams I think that everyone will agree that probably the top two teams in this tournament played the best cricket I think in this tournament, both South Africa and India," Dravid commented.
While reflecting on India's journey in the tournament, Dravid noted areas for improvement but maintained a pragmatic approach towards achieving a flawless game against South Africa.
"I think you're always looking to improve. And I don't think you can ever have a perfect game," Dravid added. "For us, getting into this final, it's just about staying relaxed, trusting the good cricket that we've played, and being well-prepared to play a great game of cricket."
India's unbeaten streak and consistent performances throughout the tournament have bolstered confidence within the team as they prepare for the highly anticipated final showdown.