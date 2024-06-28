India's Dominant Win Ends England's ICC Men's T20 World Cup Defence

India's journey to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final remains unblemished as they cruised to a decisive 68-run victory over England in the semi-finals.
Opting to field first, England saw early success with Reece Topley and Sam Curran dismissing Virat Kohli (9) and Rishabh Pant (4) cheaply. However, Indian captain Rohit Sharma (57) and Suryakumar Yadav (47) built a crucial partnership of 73 runs, steering India to a total of 171/7.
Chris Jordan's impressive 3/37 kept England in the game. In response, England's batting faltered under the pressure of India's disciplined bowling attack. Jos Buttler (23) and Phil Salt (5) made a solid start, but wickets tumbled quickly, with Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah dismantling the top order.
Kuldeep Yadav further decimated England's middle order, claiming key wickets including Sam Curran and Harry Brook. Despite brief resistance from Jofra Archer (21), England's innings collapsed at 103 all out in 17.2 overs, sealing their exit from the tournament and propelling India into the final.