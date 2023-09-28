Indian Cricket Team to Arrive in Guwahati Today for Warm-up Matches Ahead of WC 2023

A day after the end of the ODI series match against Australia, the Indian Cricket team will arrive in Guwahati on Thursday afternoon for the warm-up matches to be held in the city for the ICC World Cup 2023.
According to sources, the Indian team will land at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport in Guwahati’s Borjhar at 3.15 pm today.
Meanwhile, the England team will arrive in the city at midnight for the warm-up matches starting from September 29 to October 3.
It is learned that both the cricket teams will be staying at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Jalukbari area.
It may be mentioned that yesterday, the Sri Lankan and Bangladesh teams arrived in the city for the warm-up matches and are currently staying at the Vivanta Hotel in Khanapara.
Notably, Guwahati will host four warm-up matches ahead of the World Cup.
Guwahati's Barsapara Stadium was snubbed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) from hosting a World Cup 2023 match when the ICC announced the schedule for the tournament to be held in India back in the month of June.
According to ICC's schedule, Guwahati's Barsapara Stadium will see four warm-up matches starting from September 29 and going on till October 3.
On September 29, Bangladesh will take on Sri Lanka in the first warm-up match, followed by India hosting England in the second warm-up match on September 30.
This will be followed by the third match on October 2 which will be played between England and Bangladesh, while the fourth and final warm-up match in Guwahati will see Afghanistan face-off against Sri Lanka.
All 10 participating teams in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 will each play two official 50-over contests during the week leading up to the start of the World Cup on October 5, with matches to be held in three different cities across India, the ICC announced.