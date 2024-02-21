IPL 2024 Set To Commence On March 22

It is to be mentioned that, In 2009, the entire IPL tournament was held outside India (South Africa) while in 2014, the opening 20 games were held in the UAE due to the general elections in the respective years. However, in 2019 the entire event was held in India despite the elections. The two other IPL seasons that were held outside India (UAE) were 2020 and 2021 (partially), but both were due to Covid restrictions in India.