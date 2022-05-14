Assam: 1st Step Towards 1 Lakh Job Promise Today, Appointment Letters to 23,000

The first step towards the 1 lakh job promise by Assam government will be taken today as Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will provide appointment letters to 23,000 youths in 11 departments.

The chief minister will hand over the appointment letters to 23 thousand youths who will be recruited in the home department, health department, education department, social welfare, water resource department, Environment and Forest department to name a few.

The appointment letters will be provided in a government programme at Khanapara Veterinary field.

The Chief Minister made the announcement regarding Assam government job recruitment on his official social media handles. “We have already embarked on fulfilling our promise of providing one Lakh jobs in Govt. Recruitment processes for various posts are in different stages. To begin with, we will distribute 23000 appointment letters to Home, Health and Education Departments on 14 May 22,” he tweeted.

Upon completion of one year as the state government, the BJP led government promised the creation of 1 lakh jobs for youth in Assam. As per the announcement made by the Assam CM, the recruitment of 23 thousand youth in various government departments is Stage 1 of the promise made to the people.

The promise was made by the state government during the presentation of the Assam Budget for the year 2022 to 23. The finance minister of the state, Ajanta Neog stated that the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns had significantly affected employment opportunities for the youth of Assam.

“To address this issue, our government remains committed to provide one lakh jobs to the youths,” she stated during the state budget