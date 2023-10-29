Indian Para-Athletes Create History with India's Highest-Ever Medal Tally in Para Asian Games

Speaking about the record-breaking performance, Anurag Singh Thakur, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports said, "This performance reflects the hard work of our athletes and the introduction of the right policies in sports under the leadership of Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. Be it the Khelo India Scheme at the grassroots level or the Target Olympic Podium Scheme for elite athletes, the support extended through these schemes is indeed showing results now. You will be happy to know that 8 Khelo India Athletes and 46 TOPS athletes participated in the Games and brought in a total of 38 medals out of 111. Also, the increase of sports budget by 3 times as compared to 2014 has also given us the ability to extend better support to all our athletes, be it in terms of coaches, training, foreign exposure, diet, infrastructure."