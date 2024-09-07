Indian Paralympic Athletes Return Home To Rousing Welcome

The ongoing Paris Paralympics began on August 28 and will conclude on September 8. India's medal tally at the event has reached 27, comprising six gold, nine silver, and 12 bronze medals—marking the highest number of golds India has ever won at a Paralympic Games, surpassing the five golds won at Tokyo 2020. Indian para-athletes have contributed significantly to this success, with three golds, six silvers, and six bronze medals, bringing their total to 15.