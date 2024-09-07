Indian Paralympic Athletes Return Home To Rousing Welcome

Indian Paralympic athletes received a warm reception at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport upon their return from the Paris Paralympics after delivering a record-breaking performance.
Half of the Indian contingent arrived on Saturday morning, with notable athletes such as Avani Lekhara, Mona Agarwal, Pranav Soorma, Rakesh Kumar, and Manish Narwal among those landing in Delhi. Fans gathered in large numbers, showering flower petals on the para-athletes to welcome them home.
The remaining athletes are expected to return after the conclusion of the Paralympic multi-sport event.
Reflecting on her performance, star Indian para-shooter Avani Lekhara described the journey as a success. "It has been a good journey, and we have won many good medals this time," Avani told ANI. Avani secured a gold medal in the women's 10m air rifle final, becoming the first Indian woman to win two gold medals in the history of the Paralympic Games.
Fellow para-shooter Mona Agarwal, who claimed the bronze medal in the same event, expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support she received. "I am feeling very good as I am receiving so much love...My Paralympic journey was very good, as it was my first Paralympic," she was quoted as saying.
Para-archer Rakesh Kumar, who along with Sheetal Devi won a bronze medal in the Mixed Team Compound event, credited his success to his coaches. "I am feeling very good...The credit for my victory goes to my coaches...We will work hard and perform better at the next Paralympics," Rakesh said.
Kumar and Devi triumphed over Italy's Eleonora Sarti and Matteo Bonnacina with a close 156-155 win to secure the bronze medal.
The ongoing Paris Paralympics began on August 28 and will conclude on September 8. India's medal tally at the event has reached 27, comprising six gold, nine silver, and 12 bronze medals—marking the highest number of golds India has ever won at a Paralympic Games, surpassing the five golds won at Tokyo 2020. Indian para-athletes have contributed significantly to this success, with three golds, six silvers, and six bronze medals, bringing their total to 15.