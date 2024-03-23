Indian Premier League 2024: Full Roster of Captains and Coaches for All Teams

The 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 is set to kick off today on March 22, 2024, running until April 7, 2024. Throughout the initial two-week phase, cricket enthusiasts will enjoy a total of 21 thrilling matches hosted across 10 different cities. The IPL, a prestigious franchise Twenty20 cricket league in India, is orchestrated by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

As per the official schedule released by the BCCI, the IPL 2024 opener will feature the Chennai Super Kings facing off against the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on March 22, 2024. The match is set to commence at 8 PM IST. In a recent development, MS Dhoni has relinquished the captaincy of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to Ruturaj Gaikwad. However, Dhoni will remain an integral part of the franchise for the upcoming season.

Every year, the excitement surrounding the unveiling of team captains and their coaches generates immense anticipation, as these positions play a crucial role in charting strategies and guiding the teams towards success. Captains, with their leadership prowess and cricketing knowledge, along with coaches, armed with tactical insights and mentoring capabilities, serve as the cornerstone of their respective teams.

As we prepare for another thrilling season, here's the comprehensive lineup of IPL 2024 team captains and coaches.

IPL 2024: Complete List of Team Captains and Coaches

Chennai Super Kings

Captain: Ruturaj Gaikwad

Coach: Stephen Fleming

In a notable transition, the iconic leadership of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has shifted from MS Dhoni to Ruturaj Gaikwad for the 2024 TATA IPL season. Dhoni, renowned for steering CSK to five IPL titles and securing playoffs berths 12 times, has led the team in 235 matches, securing 143 victories. Concluding his captaincy tenure with 4794 runs, including 22 fifties, Dhoni leaves behind an illustrious legacy.

Delhi Capitals

Captain: David Warner

Coach: Ricky Ponting

For the 2024 IPL season, Delhi Capitals, formerly known as Delhi Daredevils, have appointed David Warner as their captain. Warner, who led Sunrisers Hyderabad to IPL victory in 2018, brings his experience and leadership to the team. Under the guidance of coach Ricky Ponting, DC aims to continue their recent successes, having reached the playoffs in 2021 and the finals in 2020.

Gaikwad, a standout performer for CSK since 2020, has amassed 1797 runs in 52 matches with an impressive average of 39.06. His leadership skills were evident when he led India to a gold medal at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou.

Gujarat Titans

Captain: Shubman Gill

Coach: Ashish Nehra

Gujarat Titans, the team that made a memorable debut by clinching their maiden IPL title in 2022 under Hardik Pandya's leadership, introduces a new captain for the 2024 season, Shubman Gill. With Ashish Nehra at the helm as coach, the team aims to replicate its initial success and maintain a strong presence in the IPL.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

Captain: Shreyas Iyer

Coach:Chandrakant Pandit

For the 2024 IPL season, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have reinstated Shreyas Iyer as their captain after a period of frequent leadership changes. Nitish Rana briefly took over as captain in 2023 due to Iyer's injury. Before this, KKR had witnessed Dinesh Karthik, Eoin Morgan, and Shreyas Iyer themselves taking on the captaincy role over successive years, indicating a quest for stability. Under Iyer's previous stewardship, KKR reached the IPL finals in 2021.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

Captain: KL Rahul

Coach: Justin Langer

KL Rahul, a prominent figure in the IPL, continues as captain for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) with Justin Langer as the coach. Demonstrating exceptional leadership, Rahul led LSG to the playoffs in their inaugural season in 2022.

Mumbai Indians (MI)

Captain: Hardik Pandya

Coach: Mark Boucher

In a significant move for the 2024 IPL season, Mumbai Indians have appointed Hardik Pandya as their captain, with Mark Boucher as the coach. This new leadership duo succeeds Rohit Sharma, under whom MI secured five IPL titles, and Mahela Jayawardene, the former coach.

Punjab Kings (PBKS)

Captain: Shikhar Dhawan

Coach: Trevor Bayliss

Punjab Kings have named Shikhar Dhawan as their captain for the 2024 IPL season, with Trevor Bayliss as the coach. This new leadership aims to rejuvenate the team, building on the foundation laid by previous captain Mayank Agarwal and coach Anil Kumble. Despite spirited performances in past seasons, Punjab Kings have yet to secure the IPL title.

Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Captain: Sanju Samson

Coach: Kumar Sangakkara

Rajasthan Royals embark on the 2024 IPL season under the captaincy of Sanju Samson, with Kumar Sangakkara as their coach. Previously, Sanju Samson led the team while Andrew McDonald served as coach. Rajasthan Royals clinched the IPL title in 2008 under Shane Warne's captaincy.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

Captain : Faf Du Plessis

Coach: Sanjay Bangar

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) continue with Faf du Plessis as captain and Sanjay Bangar as coach for the 2024 IPL season. This leadership duo aims to guide RCB to their elusive first IPL title, building on the team's strong performances in recent years. Previously, Virat Kohli led the team under coaches like Daniel Vettori and Simon Katich, but despite reaching the finals thrice (2009, 2011, 2016), an IPL championship has remained elusive for RCB.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Captain: Aiden Markram

Coach: Daniel Vettori

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) enters the 2024 IPL season with Aiden Markram as captain and Daniel Vettori as coach. Previously, SRH was captained by Kane Williamson and coached by Trevor Bayliss, securing their maiden IPL title in 2016.

