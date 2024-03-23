IPL 2024 Schedule: Dates, Times, Venues, and Teams - Everything You Need to Know

The eagerly anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 will kick off on March 22 with a thrilling showdown between the reigning champions, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), and the formidable Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Led by the legendary MS Dhoni, CSK will have the added advantage of playing on their home turf in Chennai, setting the stage for an electrifying start to the season.
The action continues on the following day, as Punjab Kings (PBKS) clash with Delhi Capitals (DC) in Mohali, while Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) host Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Kolkata.
On March 24, Rajasthan Royals (RR) will lock horns with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Jaipur, while Gujarat Titans (GT) will go head-to-head with Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians (MI).
The schedule for only the first 21 matches has been released so far due to the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Let's take a look at the IPL 2024 schedule.
IPL 2024 matches are scheduled to kick off mostly at 7:30 pm. Afternoon matches, when scheduled, will commence at 3:30 pm. Indian viewers can catch all the action on Star Network TV channels. Additionally, for online live-streaming, matches will be accessible on the JioCinema app and its website.
What is the venue of IPL 2024 match?
The opening match of the 2024 Indian Premier League took place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in India's southern city of Chennai, the home of the defending champions. Other match venues, as per IPL, include: PCA New Stadium, Mullanpur, Mohali. Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Who is RCB captain in 2024?
Faf du PlessisThe captaincy of the RCB team in IPL 2024 has been handed over to Faf du Plessis. After Virat Kohli left the responsibility of captaincy in the year 2021, the franchise gave this responsibility to Faf du Plessis. Playing 130 matches, Faf du Plessis has scored 33 half-centuries with the highest score of 96 in IPL.