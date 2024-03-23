IPL 2024 Schedule: Dates, Times, Venues, and Teams - Everything You Need to Know

The eagerly anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 will kick off on March 22 with a thrilling showdown between the reigning champions, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), and the formidable Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Led by the legendary MS Dhoni, CSK will have the added advantage of playing on their home turf in Chennai, setting the stage for an electrifying start to the season.

The action continues on the following day, as Punjab Kings (PBKS) clash with Delhi Capitals (DC) in Mohali, while Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) host Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Kolkata.

On March 24, Rajasthan Royals (RR) will lock horns with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Jaipur, while Gujarat Titans (GT) will go head-to-head with Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians (MI).

The schedule for only the first 21 matches has been released so far due to the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Let's take a look at the IPL 2024 schedule.