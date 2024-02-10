Young Boxers from Mary Kom Regional Boxing Foundation Shine at National & Intl. Levels

Her compatriot Ayushi Dubey, whose father is a businessman and mother is a homemaker, won the Bronze medal in the Inter school National Tournament, which was hosted from November 1 to 5. She is just 13 years of age and joined the Dream Jab program along with Nimsolan in 2022. At the same time, Punshiba Moiranthem has won a Gold medal at the 5th Junior Boys National Boxing Championship 2023 which was held at Itanagar Arunachal Pradesh from 9 to 14 July 2023 and subsequently he also participated in the ASBC Asian Junior Boxing Championship in Astana, Kazakhstan, from October 21-November 4, in the 60kg category. He has been a part of the Dream Jab program since May 2023. His father is a rifleman (Village Defence Force) in the Manipur Police, while her mother is a homemaker.