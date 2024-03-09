Indian Skipper Rohit Sharma to Retire?

"People are not looking at numbers. People are not looking at their personal scores. Play the game. Numbers will take care of itself if you are playing well. If you're fearless, If your mind is clean and clear, other things will take care of itself. But don't look out. Go out there looking for ok, can I get a 50 here? can I get 100? Obviously all those numbers are good. It will happen. But just take that completely out of your mind and just focus on the game."