Indian Spin Legend Bishan Singh Bedi Passes Away

Legendary spinner and former Indian captain Bishan Singh Bedi passed away after a prolonged illness, reports emerged on Monday.
He breathed his last at age 77.
Bedi was an iconic figure in the world of cricket. He was known for his exceptional left-arm spin bowling.
Born in Amritsar, Bishan represented Delhi in domestic cricket. He made his Test debut in December 1967, and went on to captain the Indian team in 22 matches.
He boasts of a phenomenal record in first-class cricket taking 1560 wickets from 370 matches including 106 five-wicket hauls and 20 10-wicket hauls.
Widely considered as one of the finest spinners India has had, Bedi was among the architects of India's spin bowling revolution. He, along with Erapalli Prasanna, BS Chandrasekhar, and S. Venkataraghavan, played an important role in India's first-ever ODI victory.
Meanwhile, right after his demise, condolences poured in from all sectors of the society.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) condoled the demise of legendary spinner and wrote on X, “The BCCI mourns the sad demise of former India Test Captain and legendary spinner, Bishan Singh Bedi. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and fans in these tough times. May his soul rest in peace.”