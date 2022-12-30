Indian Sporting Fraternity Express Grief Over Pele's Demise

The demise of Brazilian football legend Pele has come as sad news for the entire world and more so for the sportspersons in India and worldwide.

From Indian cricketers to hockey players, all are expressing their grief on 'Black Pearl's death who passed away at the age of 82.

"You will be missed, king. You are an inspiration, an icon, a legend. Your legacy will live forever," tweeted India cricketer Suryakumar Yadav.

"May his soul rest in peace," tweeted Indian hockey team goalkeeper PR Sreejesh.

"The legend @Pele has passed away at the age of 82. GOAT, A trailblazer and One of the finest players to ever lace up. He will be missed by millions," tweeted Indian Paralympic gold medallist Pramod Bhagat.

Legendary Brazilian footballer Pele passed away on Thursday at the age of 82 after battling bowel cancer.

A few days back, the football legend's health deteriorated, and doctors said he needed care for renal and cardiac dysfunction. He was also undergoing treatment for a respiratory infection that was aggravated by COVID-19.