Indian Super League Confirms Mohammedan Sporting's Entry for 2024-25 Season

The Indian Super League (ISL) has officially announced the inclusion of Kolkata-based Mohammedan Sporting Club (MSC) as the latest entrant in the country's premier football competition, starting from the 2024-25 season. This exciting development brings the total number of ISL clubs to 13, marking a new chapter in Indian football.
MSC, one of India’s oldest active football clubs, secured its spot in the ISL following a stellar performance in the 2023-24 I-League season. The club clinched the I-League title with an impressive record of 15 wins, 7 draws, and only 2 losses.
Mohammedan SC netted 44 goals while conceding 22, cementing their position as league champions and earning promotion to the ISL. This promotion makes them the second club, after Punjab FC, to achieve this feat under the new promotion system.
The addition of Mohammedan SC makes Kolkata the first city to be represented by three teams in the ISL, alongside Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal FC. This move is set to intensify the already fierce football rivalry in the City of Joy, which has long been a hub for Indian football.
The inclusion of Mohammedan Sporting Club in the ISL marks a significant step for Indian football. The club's rich history, which spans over a century, along with its passionate fanbase, is expected to bring added excitement to the league. Their debut in the ISL will provide a broader platform for emerging talent and raise the level of competition across the league.
Since its inception in 2014, the ISL has transformed Indian football and garnered international attention. With representation from clubs across the country, including Bengaluru FC, Chennaiyin FC, FC Goa, Hyderabad FC, Jamshedpur FC, Kerala Blasters FC, Mumbai City FC, NorthEast United FC, Odisha FC, and Punjab FC, the addition of Mohammedan SC only serves to further strengthen the league.
The Indian Super League is India’s premier professional football league, organized by Football Sports Development Limited under the All India Football Federation. Launched in 2014, the ISL has ignited a renewed passion for football across India, establishing a strong global presence. Starting from the 2024-25 season, the ISL will feature 13 teams, with representation from major football clubs across the country.
As Mohammedan SC gears up for their debut in the ISL, fans are eagerly awaiting the new season. The club’s home matches are expected to generate a vibrant atmosphere, adding a unique flavor to the league. This move is not only a victory for the club but also a testament to the growing competitiveness of Indian football.
Indian football enthusiasts can look forward to the 2024-25 season with excitement, as MSC brings its historical legacy, competitive spirit, and devoted supporters into the fold of India’s top football league.