Mumbai City FC Secures Second ISL Title in Thrilling Victory Over Mohun Bagan

In a thrilling showdown at Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday, Mumbai City FC emerged victorious over Mohun Bagan Super Giant to clinch the Indian Super League title with a resounding 3-1 triumph.
Mumbai City FC dominated the first half with a relentless attack, keeping Mohun Bagan Super Giant on the defensive. However, it was Mohun Bagan who initially broke the deadlock, with Jason Cummings capitalizing on a rebound off Phurba's save to give MBSG a 1-0 lead.
The second half saw a spirited comeback from Mumbai City FC, as Jorge Pereyra Diaz netted the equalizer early on. Bipin Singh then put MCFC ahead with a goal in the 81st minute, setting the stage for a thrilling finale. In the dying moments of the game, Jakub Vojtus sealed the victory for Mumbai City FC with a goal in the 97th minute.
Bipin Singh and Jakub Vojtus were the heroes of the match, scoring crucial goals in the 81st and 97th minutes respectively, to secure Mumbai City FC's second ISL title.
Despite Mohun Bagan's aggressive offensive tactics, Mumbai City FC's resilience and clinical finishing proved decisive. The icing on the cake came from Vojtus, whose late goal sealed the game and sparked jubilation among Mumbai City FC fans.
The victory marked a historic moment for Mumbai City FC and their coach, Petr Kratky, as they overcame formidable opposition to claim the coveted ISL trophy.