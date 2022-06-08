Exhibition Showcasing India's Coin-Making History Underway In Hyderabad

A coin exhibition was inaugurated in Hyderabad on Tuesday showcasing the history of coin-making and the collection at the Saifabad Mint as part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations.

The chairman and managing director of India Government Mint Tripti Patra Ghosh was quoted by ANI as saying, “The exhibition reflects about 120 years of the history of the region as well as the nation.”

The exhibition will be open for public viewing from June 8 till June 13, 2022 from 10 am to 5 pm.

Ghosh said, “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav is a celebration for us and as PM has asked to celebrate it with the people of the nation. That's why we want our people to know about Saifabad Mint which started in 1903.”

“We request everyone to come and witness the rich history of coins. This is a three days program at the beginning where we are showing the evolution of the coins after independence. It is open from 10 pm to 6 pm for three days,” she said.