Indian Women's Cricket Team Beat England To Move Into Final At CWG 22

The Indian women’s cricket team defeated England by four runs to win the first semi-final at the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG) in Birmingham. India have assured themselves another medal with this victory.

India will be playing for gold against either Australia or New Zealand in the final. Chasing a target of 165, England fell short in the end after being restricted at 160 for the loss of six wickets in their 20 overs.

The Indian innings was carried by Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues who scored 61 and 44 respectively with the team managing a total of 164 for the loss of five wickets. Mandhana also registered the fastest fifty for India Women in the shortest format of the game.

Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur failed to convert a good opening and was dismissed having scored 20 runs.