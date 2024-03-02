Indian Youngster Only Behind McCullum and Ben Stokes To Break a Special Record

Yashasvi Jaiswal is the leading run-scorer in the ongoing marquee India vs England five-match Test series. The hitter has demonstrated not only good technique but also an unforgiving power game against the bowlers. The number of sixes a batter hits in a calendar year in Test matches is one of the numerous records the 22-year-old is close to smashing in the series.
Jaiswal has hit 23 sixes so far in 2024 within just two months. With India playing a lot more matches Tests this year he is expected to increase the tally. The current England head coach Brendon McCullum (33 sixes in 2014) and skipper Ben Stokes (26 sixes in 2022) are listed ahead of the young left-hander.
Behind Jaiswal are three more batters who are renowned for their aggressive batting. Australia’s Adam Gilchrist (22 sixes in 2005) and behind him are India’s Virender Sehwag (22 sixes in 2008) and Rishabh Pant (21 sixes in 2022).
Jaiswal's double century in the second innings of the Rajkot match, where he blasted 12 sixes, tying Pakistan's Wasim Akram's record in the Test innings has contributed significantly to his impressive six-hitting totals.
Jaiswal has scored more than fifty plus score in every Test of the ongoing series against England. The young left-hander has also scored two double-centuries in the series. With a Test remaining in Dharamshala Jaiswal is on the verge of breaking the record for the most runs in a bilateral series.
During the fourth Test in Ranchi Jaiswal equalled the record of Virat Kohli of 655 runs tally which the latter made against England as well in 2016 at home. In addition to that Jaiswal has surpassed current Indian coach Rahul Dravid’s tally of 619 runs and 602 runs against Australia and England respectively away from home.
Ahead of Jaiswal in the list is Kohli (692 runs) who has had a coming-of-age Test series against Australia away in 2014/15. However, former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar is in a class of his own with 774 (away series in 1971) and 732 (home series in 1978/79) against West Indies.