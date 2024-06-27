T20 World Cup 2024 Semifinal: England Wins Toss and Elects to Field in Crucial Clash

Rohit Sharma (India Captain) Ready for the Challenge

India's captain Rohit Sharma, while expressing a preference to bat first, remained positive about his team's prospects. "We would have preferred to bat first. The weather has cleared up nicely now. The pitch looks dry and tends to slow down as the game progresses," Sharma stated. "We've been managing the conditions well. It's challenging with all the travel and logistics involved in such a big tournament, but it's also a great chance for our players to shine on this larger stage. Our focus is on playing solid cricket. We all know the approach, which is to stay in the present and let our performance speak for itself."