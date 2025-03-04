India's Spin Dominance Sets Stage for High-Stakes Semi-Final Against Australia

India's right-arm leg-spinner Varun Chakaravarthy delivered a sensational performance against New Zealand, taking 5/42 in just his second ODI. The 33-year-old, brought into the playing XI in place of Harshit Rana, provided India with an additional slow-bowling option on a Dubai pitch that has favored spinners throughout the tournament.

Advertisment

With spin playing a crucial role in India’s strategy, Chakaravarthy’s match-winning spell makes him a strong contender for the semi-final against Australia at the same venue. Captain Rohit Sharma praised the leg-spinner’s impact, stating, “Varun was class today. If he gets it right, he’s very difficult to read. We’ll have to think about our next game, but it’s a good headache to have.”

New Zealand pacer Matt Henry also acknowledged Chakaravarthy’s effectiveness, highlighting his variations and the pressure he created on the Black Caps’ batters. “He bowled beautifully. He turned the ball both ways and even changed up his pace effectively,” Henry said post-match.

India’s reliance on spin was evident, with 37 of their 45.3 overs bowled by spinners. Their success in Dubai has solidified their game plan, giving them a significant advantage heading into the semi-final. Henry admitted that India had adapted better to the conditions, saying, “They played to the conditions beautifully. We knew they would go with four frontline spinners, and they executed their plans well.”

With three consecutive group-stage victories, India enters the knockout stage brimming with confidence. Rohit emphasized the importance of the win against New Zealand, noting, “They’ve been playing great cricket, so getting this result was crucial. We had confidence in our bowlers to defend the total, and they stepped up.”

The focus now shifts to Australia, a team known for delivering in high-pressure ICC tournament games. Rohit acknowledged their formidable history but stressed India’s approach, stating, “Australia has a rich history in ICC tournaments, but for us, it’s about executing our game plan. It’s going to be a great contest.”

With India’s spin attack in top form and conditions favoring their strategy, all eyes are on the highly anticipated semi-final showdown against Australia.

Also Read: Williamson's Fight Not Enough as India Defeats New Zealand to Top Group A