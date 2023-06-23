India’s Squad for West Indies Test & ODI Series Announced

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday announced India's squad for the upcoming series against West Indies.
The apex cricketing body in the country announced the squads for the Test and One Day International (ODI) series against West Indies.
India is scheduled to take on West Indies for a two-match Test series and three-match ODI series. India will also play five T20 International matches, the squads for which will be announced later.
The ODI squad sees Ruturaj Gaikwad make a return to the squad after a brilliant Indian Premier League (IPL) season, while Mohammed Siraj, Jaydev Unadkat, Umran Malik will be tasked with leading the pace attack.
India'a ODI squad includes the following players:
Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya (Vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar.
Meanwhile, here is India’s Test squad in full:
Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (Vice-captain), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini.