WTC Final 2023: Australia Beat India, Become 1st Team To Win All ICC Trophies

Australia made light work of India on the fifth and final day of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023 Final on Sunday to become the first team to claim all International Cricket Council (ICC) trophies on offer.
In the one-off Test match against India, Australia emerged victorious by 209 runs to win its maiden title at the Kennington Oval in London. Led by Pat Cummins, Australia posted a massive 444-run target which proved too many for India to chase down.
India had started the day needing 280 runs to win with seven wickets in hand. However, Scott Boland struck early to dismiss Virat Kohli who went after scoring 49 runs, five more than his overnight score. Following his dismissal, Australia ran through the Indian middle and lower order within the first session.
With their win, Australia became the first team to win all major ICC titles. The Aussies already have won the ODI World Cup five times in 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015. Apart from that they won the ICC Champions Trophy in successive editions in 2006 and 2009.
Australia had also won the T20 World Cup in 2021 to end their drought after beating New Zealand in the final.
On the other hand, this was India's fourth defeat in an ICC final since winning the Champions Trophy in 2013 in England. In the 2014 T20 World Cup India finished as runners-up, followed by the same fate in 2017 Champions Trophy and the last edition of the WTC in 2021.
Meanwhile, Australia will be looking to take on England in the Ashes series from June 16. India will have a rare one-month break before touring the West Indies to play an all-format series that beings on July 12.