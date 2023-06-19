Intercontinental Cup: Odisha CM Announces Rs 1 Cr For Indian Football Team

The Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik has announced a cash reward of Rs 1 crore for the Indian men’s football team following their historic win in the Hero Intercontinental Cup held in the state.
India secured a 2-0 win over Lebanon in the final of the Hero Intercontinental Cup at the Kalinga Stadium on Sunday night. Captain Sunil Chhetri and Lallianzuala Chhangte scored to ensure India secure the Intercontinental Cup after 46 years.
With his goal in the final of the Intercontinental Cup, India captain Sunil Chhetri took his international goals tally to 87.
During the closing ceremony, Odisha CM Patnaik said, “It is a matter of great pride for our state to host this prestigious Intercontinental Cup. Congratulations to India on their victory in the face of stiff competition. It is our intention to hold many more football events in Odisha and support the growth of the sport in Odisha and India.”
Meanwhile, the president of All India Football Federation (AIFF), the governing body of football in the coutry, Kalyan Chaubey thanked the government of Odisha for hosting the tournament successfully.
Chaubey said, “We couldn't have had a better venue and ending to the Hero Intercontinental Cup. I thank Odisha government for extending all support and hospitality to the participating teams and for hosting a spectacular tournament.”