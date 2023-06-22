International Olympic Day To Be Celebrated Centrally In Dibrugarh

The International Olympic Day will be celebrated centrally in Dibrugarh on Friday (June 23) under the initiative of the Assam Olympic Association and in association with the Dibrugarh District Sports Association.
An ‘Olympic Day run’ will be held from Chowkidingee field to Jalan Outdoor Stadium at 6.30 am.
Around 2,000 athletes will take part in this mass jogging, said Assam Olympic Association General Secretary Lakhhya Konwar.
Dibrugarh District Sports Association General Secretary Niranjan Saikia said that Union Minister and President of Assam Olympic Association Sarbananda Sonowal will flag off the Olympic Day Run.
State Cultural Affairs Minister Bimal Borah will be present on the occasion.
Meanwhile, the Annual General meeting of Assam Olympic Association will be held at the Jalan Outdoor Stadium at 12 noon.