IOA Appoints Ad-Hoc Committee To Look After WFI Affairs

The letter further read, "The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has recently become aware that the recently appointed President and officials of WFI have made arbitrary decisions in violation of their own constitutional provisions and against the principles of good governance espoused by IOC and further without following due process overturned the rulings of the IOA- appointed Ad hoc Committee. This not only highlights a governance gap within the Federation but also signifies a noticeable departure from established norms."