IOA Dissolves Ad Hoc Committee, Restoring Autonomy to Indian Wrestling

"Consequent upon the aforementioned developments, there is no further need of running the activities of the WFI through an Ad hoc Committee. However, as instructed by the UWW, it is imperative that the WFI appoint a Safeguarding Committee/Officer at the earliest to address the concerns of abuse and harassment and to ensure adherence to all rules, regulations, and guidelines set forth by the UWW and other relevant authorities. Furthermore, the WFI is also directed to conduct the election of the Athletes Commission in a time-bound manner, in accordance with the established procedures and guidelines. This step is essential to promote athlete representation and participation in the decision-making processes of the WFI," the order said.