IOA Dissolves Ad Hoc Committee, Restoring Autonomy to Indian Wrestling

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has decided to dissolve the ad hoc committee overseeing operations at the Wrestling Federation of India on Monday, March 18. The decision was made following the successful completion of selection trials by the ad hoc committee and the lifting of the ban on WFI by the United World Wrestling (UWW).
With the ban lifted and trials conducted smoothly, the IOA believes it's unnecessary to continue WFI's oversight via an ad hoc committee. This move indicates a return to normalcy for Indian wrestling, allowing WFI to resume operations under its regular governance.
The dissolution of the ad hoc panel reflects confidence in WFI's ability to manage its affairs independently. Now freed from ad hoc oversight, WFI can concentrate on promoting and organizing wrestling events in India.
"The decision to dissolve the Ad hoc Committee comes in light of the lifting of the ban on the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) by the United World Wrestling (UWW) and the successful completion of Selection Trials by the Ad hoc Committee appointed by the IOA as per directives of the Hon'ble High Court of Delhi," IOA order said.
This decision is likely to be welcomed by wrestling stakeholders, signaling a renewed focus on the sport's development in India. Overall, it marks a positive step forward for Indian wrestling, signaling a return to regular administrative functions within WFI.
"Consequent upon the aforementioned developments, there is no further need of running the activities of the WFI through an Ad hoc Committee. However, as instructed by the UWW, it is imperative that the WFI appoint a Safeguarding Committee/Officer at the earliest to address the concerns of abuse and harassment and to ensure adherence to all rules, regulations, and guidelines set forth by the UWW and other relevant authorities. Furthermore, the WFI is also directed to conduct the election of the Athletes Commission in a time-bound manner, in accordance with the established procedures and guidelines. This step is essential to promote athlete representation and participation in the decision-making processes of the WFI," the order said.