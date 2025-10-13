IOA Honours India’s Paris 2024 Olympic Medallists at Grand Ceremony in Delhi

Pranjal Pratim Das

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) hosted a glittering felicitation ceremony at the Taj Man Singh Hotel on Monday to honour India’s medallists from the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

The event was attended by Dr P.T. Usha, President of the IOA, the Hon’ble Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, along with senior government officials, sponsors, and prominent members of the sports fraternity. The ceremony celebrated the nation’s athletes who brought pride and inspiration through their outstanding performances in Paris.

India concluded its Paris 2024 campaign with a total of six medals — one silver and five bronze. Neeraj Chopra added to his Tokyo success with a silver in men’s javelin throw, further cementing his status as a world-class athlete. Shooter Manu Bhaker secured two bronzes — one in the women’s 10 m air pistol and another in the mixed team event alongside Sarabjot Singh.

Historic milestones were also achieved by Swapnil Kusale, who won bronze in men’s 50 m rifle 3 positions, and young wrestler Aman Sehrawat, who clinched bronze in men’s freestyle 57 kg, becoming one of India’s youngest Olympic medallists. The Indian men’s hockey team also returned to the podium, defeating Spain 2–1 in the bronze medal match to mark a remarkable campaign.

During the ceremony, the IOA awarded cash prizes to the medallists and their coaches as recognition of their contributions: Neeraj Chopra ₹75 lakh, Manu Bhaker ₹50 lakh, Sarabjot Singh ₹37.5 lakh, Swapnil Kusale ₹50 lakh, Aman Sehrawat ₹50 lakh, and the Indian men’s hockey team ₹10 lakh for main squad members and ₹5 lakh for reserves. Coaches, including Dr Klaus Erich Bartoneitz, Jaspal Rana, Abhishek Rana, Deepali Deshpande, Ali Shabanov, and Craig Fulton, were also honoured for their pivotal role in preparing India’s champions.

Addressing the gathering, Dr P.T. Usha said, "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all our medal winners. Your achievements have brought immense pride and joy to the nation. You represent the dedication, resilience, and limitless potential of Indian youth. To athletes who didn’t return with medals, know that your efforts, courage, and participation inspire millions across the country."

The evening concluded with Mr. Raghuram Iyer, CEO of IOA, expressing gratitude to the distinguished guests, federations, sponsors, and the Indian public for their unwavering support, which continues to fuel India’s Olympic ambitions.