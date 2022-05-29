IPL Sets Guinness World Record by Creating Largest Cricket Jersey

The Indian Premiere League (IPL) on Sunday entered the Guinness Book of World Records by creating the largest white jersey in cricket.

The jersey had 15 years of IPL embossed on it. It also has ten team logos, Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) and IPL crest on it.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, secretary Jay Shah and IPL chairman Brijesh Patel accepted the honour during the closing ceremony ahead of the IPL 2022 final between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals.

IPL achieved this feat during the summit clash between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals at Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat on Sunday.

Rajasthan Royals won the toss and opted to bat against Gujarat Titans.

