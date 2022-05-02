IPL 2022: KKR Beat RR By 7 Wickets, End 5-Match Losing Streak

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defeated Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 47th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday to end their five-match losing streak.

Having won the toss, KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer decided to put RR to bat first as his team reeled from the effects of five successive defeats.

Jos Buttler, who has been in fine form in this tournament having scored three centuries so far and holding the orange cap for most runs scored, was sent home quickly for 22 runs by KKR’s Tim Southee.

RR captain Sanju Samson batted well to get to his half century, scoring 54 runs. He was dismissed by Shivam Mavi. Powered by 27 runs from Shimron Hetmyer and 19 from Riyan Parag, RR reached a total of 152 for the loss of five wickets in their 20 overs.

For KKR, Southee was expensive, giving away 46 runs in his four overs, but also managed to get two wickets. Apart from that, Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav and Anukul Roy managed to pick a wicket each.