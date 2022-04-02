IPL 2022: New Comers GT Defeat DC To Win 2 In Row

New entrants Gujarat Titans (GT) defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) in the latest encounter of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Saturday by 14 runs.

Winning the toss, DC captain Rishabh Pant decided to bowl first in the second match of the day. Batting first, GT set a good total of 171 at the loss of six wickets.

Losing opener Matthew Wade early, the GT innings was carried forward by youngster Shubhman Gill who played a magnificent innings of 84 off 46 balls. His innings included six boundaries and four sixes.

Captain Hardik Pandya scored 31 runs, while David Miller added another 20 to set DC a target of 172 to win. For DC, Mustafizur Rahman picked three wickets, while Khaleel Ahmed got two and Kuldeep Yadav got one wicket.

In reply, the team from Delhi could manage only 157 as they fell to their first loss of this campaign. Opener Tim Seifert was dismissed early with Prithvi Shaw and Mandeep Singh steadying the ship.