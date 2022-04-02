Assam: Candidates Finalised For GMC Elections 2022

A total of 208 candidates have been finalised for the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) Election, 2022 to be held on April 22, according to an official release.

It stated that out of a total of 212 nominations, 208 were found valid while four were rejected.

The scrutiny process was performed on April 1 at Rabindra Bhawan, Guwahati under the supervision of Kamrup Metropolitan district’s Election Officer, Pallav Gopal Jha, in presence of the election observers.

After thorough scrutiny by the Assistant Election Officers and Executive Magistrates, 208 nominations were found valid.