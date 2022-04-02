Assam: Candidates Finalised For GMC Elections 2022

A total of 208 candidates have been finalised for the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) Election, 2022 to be held on April 22, according to an official release.
It stated that out of a total of 212 nominations, 208 were found valid while four were rejected.
The scrutiny process was performed on April 1 at Rabindra Bhawan, Guwahati under the supervision of Kamrup Metropolitan district’s Election Officer, Pallav Gopal Jha, in presence of the election observers.
After thorough scrutiny by the Assistant Election Officers and Executive Magistrates, 208 nominations were found valid.
The candidates whose nomination papers are rejected are Pinki Borpujari (AJP) of number 41 ward, Kamakhya Pandey (RJD) of number 44 ward, Madhumita Chakravarty Jana (Independent) of number 4 ward and Dipak Prasad (INC) of number 16 ward.
It may be mentioned that 50 per cent of the wards are reserved for women candidates this time for the GMC Election, 2022.
There will be 780 polling booths, where 7,97,807 voters will cast their votes.
Among them, 3,97,128 are male, 4,00,654 are female and 26 belong to the third gender.
The time of casting the vote will be from 7.30 am to 4.30 pm.