IPL 2022: Ravindra Jadeja Hands Over CSK Captaincy To MS Dhoni

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has handed over the captaincy of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) back to Mahendra Singh Dhoni following a dismal run of form for the men in yellow in this edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The Indian all-rounder had been given the charge of the team as captain in this edition after Dhoni had decided to step down from the role ahead of the start of IPL 2022.

Jadeja reportedly handed the responsibilities back to Dhoni and requested him to take over to concentrate more on his game.

Dhoni has accepted to again take charge of the team in larger interest and to allow Jadeja to focus on his game.