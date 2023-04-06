IPL 2023: Amid Tight Security, Delhi Capitals Team Arrives in Guwahati

Following the success of the first-ever Indian Premier League (IPL) match in Northeast between the Rajasthan Royals and the Punjab Kings on Wednesday, the Guwahatians will witness another epic annual sporting event on Saturday.

Yes, that’s right, the 11th IPL match between the Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals will be held at the Barsapara stadium in Guwahati on April 8.

On Thursday, the players of the Delhi Capitals team arrived in Guwahati in the afternoon hours.

The Delhi Capitals team, which arrived at the LGBI airport on a special flight from Delhi today, was taken straight to the Radisson Blu Hotel amid tight security cover.

Notably, both teams will play their third match of the tournament on Saturday.

Out of the two matches played by the Royals, the Sanju Samson-led team had won their first match with Hyderabad by 55 runs, while, lost the other to the Punjab Kings by five runs on Wednesday night in Guwahati.

Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, have lost both the matches they have played so far in the IPL 2023 season and will be eyeing to register their first victory in the land of Gate to the Northeast.

As per sources, the Delhi Capitals team will begin their net practices at the Barsapara Stadium on Friday.