IPL 2023 Final Moved to Reserve Day on May 29

The final match of Indian Premier League (IPL) between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) has been postponed to May 29 (Monday) due to heavy rain.
The match will begin at 7:30 pm tomorrow at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.
The 2023 summit clash on Sunday between the four-time winners CSK and defending champions GT was at first delayed due to a heavy downpour.
The ground personnel was quick to cover the middle with two distinct layers of sheets, as well as the regions of run-ups for fast bowlers, roughly half an hour before the toss time. However, the severity of the downpour quickly increased, coupled with thunder and lightning, and the fans who had gathered in great numbers were compelled to seek shelter and withdraw into the stands.