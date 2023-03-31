IPL 2023: Format and New Rules

The Impact Player Rule was implemented for the IPL 2023 season, marking a significant turning point in the league's history. All other rules remained the same as in the previous season. Here are the IPL 2023 rules explained in detail:

Team captains are now allowed to carry two different team sheets onto the pitch before announcing their final playing 11, unlike the previous season where they had to switch teams after the toss, giving them more flexibility in selecting their best 11 depending on the outcome of the coin toss.

The BCCI implemented this new regulation to eliminate the notion that winning the toss automatically translates to winning the game, under specific circumstances.

Two DRS reviews will be provided in the IPL 2023, and players can now challenge wides and no-balls.

In the event of a catch dismissal, the incoming batsman will take the strike, regardless of whether the batsmen have crossed, except on the final ball of the over.