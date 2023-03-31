IPL 2023 GT vs CSK: Head-to-Head record, weather update, and much more

Head-to-Head record

GT emerged as a force to be reckoned with last season, clinching the league title in their maiden IPL campaign by triumphing over Rajasthan Royals in the final. In contrast, CSK, led by MS Dhoni, have secured four IPL victories, coming in second only to Mumbai Indians (MI).

Despite GT's impressive debut, losing just four matches, CSK had a lackluster season, winning only four matches and ranking ninth on the points table. During the group stages, the two teams faced off twice, with GT emerging victorious on both occasions, winning by three wickets and then by seven wickets.