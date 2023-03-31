IPL 2023 GT vs CSK: Head-to-Head record, weather update, and much more

Get ready for an exciting start to the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as the Gujarat Titans, the defending champions, take on the Chennai Super Kings in match one on Friday, March 31st at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Here, we'll provide you with the inside scoop on the historical rivalry between the two teams and the latest weather forecast for this much-anticipated showdown.
GT emerged as a force to be reckoned with last season, clinching the league title in their maiden IPL campaign by triumphing over Rajasthan Royals in the final. In contrast, CSK, led by MS Dhoni, have secured four IPL victories, coming in second only to Mumbai Indians (MI).
Despite GT's impressive debut, losing just four matches, CSK had a lackluster season, winning only four matches and ranking ninth on the points table. During the group stages, the two teams faced off twice, with GT emerging victorious on both occasions, winning by three wickets and then by seven wickets.
With the IPL 2023 opener in Ahmedabad scheduled for Thursday, the late evening rain prompted concerns of a possible washout. However, with the match set to begin later tonight, on Friday, cricket enthusiasts can rejoice as the skies have cleared up, and there is no sign of rain. This means that the opening ceremony and the match will take place as scheduled.
Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Kane Williamson, KS Bharat, Hardik Pandya (c), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Shivam Mavi, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, and Yash Dayal
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ben Stokes, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Dwaine Pretorius, Deepak Chahar, Simarjeet Singh, and Prashant Solanki