IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans beat Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets

In another clinical chase of the Gujarat Titans, the team led by Hardik Pandya won the second consecutive game of IPL 2023 by beating David Warner's Delhi Capitals by six goals at Arun Jaitley Stadium of Delhi on Tuesday.

The hero of the match, Sai Sudharsan scored a half-century with his solid batting performance. He remained unbeaten on 62 off 48 balls.

He shared a match-winning 56-run unbroken stand with South African cricketer David Miller (31 not out; 16 balls) as they romped home with 11 balls to spare.

Earlier, after winning the toss, Gujarat Titans came up with a disciplined bowling effort to restrict Delhi Capitals to 162/8.

Wily Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan was the pick of GT bowlers (3/31) while fiery pace duo of Mohammed Shami (3/41) and Alzarri Joseph (2/29) gave a fine start after skipper Hardik Pandya opted to bowl.