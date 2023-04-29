IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans Beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 Wickets

KKR scored 179/7 against Gujarat Titans riding on Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s 81-run knock, followed by a brilliant cameo of 34 runs from Andre Russell, Mohammed Shami got 3 wickets, Joshua Little and Noor Ahmad got 2 wickets each.

Chasing 180, GT started really well. Shubman Gill made his intentions clear by smashing Harshit Rana for four boundaries in the third over. However, Andre Russell, the birthday boy struck to end Wriddhiman Saha's stay at the crease, which lasted 10 balls and yielded 10 runs only. GT finished the chase at 180/3 in 17.5 overs, with Shankar (51* in 24 balls, two fours and five sixes) and Miller (32* in 18 balls with two fours and two sixes) unbeaten.