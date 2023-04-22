IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans Beat Lucknow Super Giants by 7 Runs

Gujarat Titans (GT) defeated Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 7 runs and sealed a thrilling victory in the 30th match of IPL 2023 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday.

KL Rahul smashed 68 runs from 61 balls, as he took LSG to within touching distance of the win but LSG suffered a late collapse and could only score 128/7 in reply to GT’s 135/6 as Hardik Pandya’s men won the low-scoring thriller.

Earlier, a half-century from skipper Hardik Pandya guided Gujarat Titans to a respectable total of 135/6 in 20 overs. Mohammed Shami and Mohit Sharma produced one of the best death-bowling performances in T20 cricket.

With this win, Gujarat Titans are in the fourth position in the points table with four wins and two losses and a total of eight points. LSG is at the second spot with four wins and three losses and a total of eight points.

Hardik Pandya smashed 66 runs in 50 balls, Wriddhiman Saha scored 47 off 37 balls, and Krunal Pandya was sublime with his bowling getting wickets of Saha and Shubman Gill. Marcus Stoinis dismissed Hardik Pandya and David Miller to restrict GT to 135/6, Lucknow Super Giants need 136 to win.