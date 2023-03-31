Sports

IPL 2023: Hardik's GT Start Title Defence With Victory, Beat CSK By 5 Wickets

Hardik Pandya's GT faced the four-time winners Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday evening.
IPL 2023: RASHID DELIVERS UNDER PRESSURE! good length ball, pitching outside off the stump.
IPL 2023: RASHID DELIVERS UNDER PRESSURE! good length ball, pitching outside off the stump.
Pratidin Time

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) amassed a total of 178 runs, which was successfully chased down by the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the 19.2 over after losing five wickets in the inaugural match of the Indian Premier League's (IPL) 16th edition.

It is noteworthy to mention that Hardik Pandya's GT faced the four-time winners Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday evening.

Three years after being held with restrictions, the Indian Premier League is back to its best in 2023.

10 teams, 12 venues and 70 league stage matches to be held in home and away format again

IPL 2023: RASHID DELIVERS UNDER PRESSURE! good length ball, pitching outside off the stump.
Full list of injured players in IPL 2023: Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer & more
Chennai Super Kings
Hardik Pandya
Dhoni
Gujarat Titans
Tata IPL 2023

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
sports>>sports/ipl-2023-hardiks-gt-start-title-defence-with-victory-beat-csk-by-5-wickets
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com