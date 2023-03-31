IPL 2023: Hardik's GT Start Title Defence With Victory, Beat CSK By 5 Wickets

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) amassed a total of 178 runs, which was successfully chased down by the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the 19.2 over after losing five wickets in the inaugural match of the Indian Premier League's (IPL) 16th edition.

It is noteworthy to mention that Hardik Pandya's GT faced the four-time winners Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday evening.

Three years after being held with restrictions, the Indian Premier League is back to its best in 2023.

10 teams, 12 venues and 70 league stage matches to be held in home and away format again