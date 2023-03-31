Full list of injured players in IPL 2023: Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer & more

With the IPL 2023 set to begin on March 31, the absence of several injured players will be felt, including notable names such as Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, and Shreyas Iyer. In fact, many franchises will be without some of their crucial players for the tournament. Curious to know who they are? Keep reading to find out.
Delhi Capitals will be without their captain and wicketkeeper, Rishabh Pant, due to a ligament tear sustained in a road accident. The franchise has not named a replacement for him yet.
Mumbai Indians will miss star bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who underwent back surgery and is expected to be out for most of the season. Fellow paceman Jhye Richardson is also out due to a hamstring issue. Mumbai has not announced replacements for either player.
The Kolkata Knight Riders will be without their formidable batter and leader, Shreyas Iyer, who will undergo back surgery and miss the season. Nitish Rana will take over as captain.
Chennai Super Kings fast bowler Kyle Jamieson will miss the season due to a back injury requiring surgery. The franchise has named Sisanda Magala as Jamieson's replacement.
Punjab Kings' destructive batter Jonny Bairstow hasn't been issued the NOC for the season due to a broken leg and dislocated ankle, and the franchise has named Mathew Short as his replacement.
Royal Challengers Bangalore will miss Rajat Patidar's services due to rehab at the National Cricket Academy, while Australian speedster Josh Hazelwood continues to recover from Achilles tendonitis. RCB has not named replacements for either player.