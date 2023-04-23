IPL 2023: Maxwell, Faf, Harshal Shine as RCB Beat RR by 7 Runs

Royal Challengers Bangalore was able to claim victory against Rajasthan Royals by 7 runs despite their attempts to take nine wickets of RCB during the first Indian Premier League (IPL) match of the day held at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.

RR won the toss and chose to bowl, however, RCB won the match regardless of them taking six wickets during the first innings.

In the first innings, RCB played an impressive match with two half-centuries scored by Glenn Maxwell (77 runs) and Faf du Plessis (62 runs) while RR took six important wickets with Trent Boult and Sandeep Sharma taking two wickets each followed by Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin with one wickets.

Meanwhile, two RCB players were run out by Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson.

In the second innings, Jos Buttler couldn’t impress his fans again with his performance while Devdutt Padikkal scored a half-century with 52 runs and Yashasvi Jaiswal was close to make a half-century before his wicket was taken by Harshal Patel.

In the bowling front, Harshal Patel took three wickets and Mohammed Siraj and David Willey took one wickets each.

It may be mentioned that Virat Kohli was out of the match in the first bowl itself as Trent Boult took his wicket making the match interesting to watch, however, RR was not able to win against RCB.

Further, RR dropped Riyan Parag for the first time after a series of ordinary performances from the all-rounder for their crunch game against RCB.

Devdutt Padikkal was bought in by RR into the playing XI who was the only player to score a half-century in today's match.

Riyan Parag has faced a lot of criticisms for his performance as he played five matches in this year's IPL tournament where he managed to score just 54 runs.

It is not yet known for how many matches of the tournament he will be dropped.