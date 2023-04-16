IPL 2023: MI Claims Victory Against KKR by 5 Wickets

A century by Venkatesh Iyer could not help Kolkata Knight Riders to claim victory against Mumbai Indians as the latter won the 22nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season held at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

During the first match of the day, Mumbai Indians won the toss and chose to bowl.

In the first innings, Venkatesh Iyer made an impression on its fans by scoring a century with 104 runs that led the team to score 185 runs, however, the other players were not able to play up to the mark.

The other players of the team such as Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Narayan Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana, Shardul Thakur, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell and Sunil Narine were quite unimpressive in today’s match.

In the bowling front, Suyash Sharma was able to take down two wickets while Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakaravarthy and Lockie Ferguson were able to take down one wicket each.

In the second innings, Mumbai Indians played an impressive match as almost everyone helped the team to claim victory against KKR with their performance though only Ishan Kishan was able to score a half-century.

Suryakumar Yadav was close to make a half-century when Shardul Thakur took down his wicket at 43 runs.

On the other hand, in the bowling front, Hrithik Shokeen took down two wickets while Cameron Green, Duan Jansen, Piyush Chawla and Riley Meredith took down one wicket each.

It may be noted that son of the legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar made his debut in the IPL tournament in today’s match by playing for Mumbai Indians.