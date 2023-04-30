IPL 2023: PBKS Defeat CSK in Last Ball Thriller

Although Chennai Super Kings gave an outstanding performance during both innings in the 41st match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, yet it couldn’t claim victory over Punjab Kings who defeated the team by four wickets in the match held on Sunday at MA Chidambaram Stadium.
CSK won the toss and chose to bat against PBKS in today’s match.
During the first innings, Devon Conway was unbeatable as he smashed 92 runs from 52 balls without getting dismissed until the end of the match. While during the second innings, Tushar Despande, Ravindra Jadeja and Matheesha Pathirana picked important wickets for the team with Despande taking three wickets, Jadeja taking two wickets and Pathirana taking one wicket.
While on the other hand, hard-hitting knocks from Prabhsimran Singh and Liam Livingstone helped PBKS to claim the victory.
PBKS started off well with openers Shikhar Dhawan and Prabhsimran Singh attacking the CSK bowlers right from the start.
In the final bowl, PBKS won the match by four wickets with Raza scoring the required three runs in the final bowl.