IPL 2023: PBKS Sign Gurnoor Singh Brar Replacing Injured Raj Angad Bawa

Punjab Kings have signed Gurnoor Singh Brar as the replacement for the injured Raj Angad Bawa ahead of their Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday.

The IPL released a Media Advisory which revealed that Punjab Kings acquired the services of the 22-year-old all-rounder for Rs 20 lakhs.

"Punjab Kings (PBKS) have signed Gurnoor Singh Brar for INR 20 lakhs as a replacement for injured Raj Angad Bawa for the TATA IPL 2023 season. Raj Angad Bawa who played two games for PBKS last season, has been ruled out due to a left shoulder injury," said IPL Media Advisory.

A left-handed batting all-rounder, Gurnoor made his first-class debut for Punjab in December 2022. He has featured in 5 first-class matches and scored 107 runs at a strike rate of 120.22. Along with this, he picked up 7 wickets at an economy of 3.80.

Punjab Kings will lock horns with the Rajasthan Royals after a short while from now. After defeating Kolkata Knight Riders in their opening game, PBKS will be keen to build up on the momentum.

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) have played some exciting matches in recent seasons of the Indian Premier League (IPL). On April 5, Wednesday, they will face each other again in Guwahati for Match 8 of IPL 2023. Both teams won their first games this season, with Sanju Samson's team defeating the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), while the Kings narrowly beat the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in a rain-affected match.