IPL 2023: Punjab Kings Defeat Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 Runs

Punjab Kings (PBKS) won their first match in the IPL 2023 campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 7 runs.

The rain played spoilsport in between the match held at the IS Bindra Stadium in Punjab on Saturday. As no further action could be possible due to the rain, Punjab Kings won the match by 7 runs on the DLS method.

KKR captain Nitish Rana won the toss and decided to field first. An explosive half-century by Bhanuka Rajapaksa and his 86-run stand with skipper Shikhar Dhawan helped Punjab Kings reach a competitive total of 191/5 against KKR.

After being put to bat first by KKR, PBKS got off to a solid start. Opener Prabhsimran Singh provided some early blitz, smashing Umesh Yadav for a six over the square leg on the fourth ball of the innings. Tim Southee was also smashed for two successive fours and a six in the second over. But the bowler had the last laugh as Prabhsimran was caught by wicketkeeper Rahmanullah Gurbaz for 23 off 12 balls, with two fours and two sixes. PBKS was 23/1 at that point in 2 overs.

PBKS touched the 50-run mark in five overs. Shikhar ended the powerplay on a high, hitting Varun Chakaravarthy for a four-over covers. PBKS reached the 100-run mark in 10 overs, with Rajapaksa (46*) and Shikhar (29*) unbeaten at the crease. PBKS reached the 150-run mark in 15.4 overs with the help of a massive six from Raza.

Raza's innings came to end at a 13-ball 16. Sunil Narine, who proved to be expensive, took his first wicket after skipper Nitish Rana caught the batter. Half the PBKS side was back in the hunt for 168 runs.

Shahrukh Khan was next up on the crease. PBKS finished their innings at 191/5. 15 runs came in the final over.