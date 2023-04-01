IPL 2023: Punjab Kings (PBKS) Squad, Next Match with Date, Venue, Time, and Result

To kick off their campaign in IPL 2023, Punjab Kings (PBKS), a team yet to lift their first trophy, will face Kolkata Knight Riders in their first match on April 1st. In preparation for the season, the BCCI conducted the IPL 2023 auction to enable teams to finalize their rosters. During the auction, Punjab Kings secured the services of England all-rounder Sam Curran, who became the most expensive player after being signed for a whopping INR 18.50 crore. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians outbid their previous record and acquired Cameron Green for a massive INR 17.50 crore, making him the second most expensive player in IPL auction history.

The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League will follow its standard "Home and Away" format, with ten teams competing in the event. As per the IPL 2023 Schedule, the first match of the season will take place on March 31, between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans. Here, we will discuss the upcoming matches for Punjab Kings in the IPL 2023, or PBKS upcoming matches in the IPL 2023, including their next match.