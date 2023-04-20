IPL 2023: RCB Claims Victory Against PBKS by 24 Runs

Faf du Plessis' 84 runs and Virat Kohli's half-century helped Royal Challengers Bangalore to claim victory against Punjab Kings by 24 runs in the 27th Indian Premier League (IPL) match of this season held at Punjab Cricket Association Stadium on Thursday at 3.30 pm.

PBKS won the toss and chose to bowl against RCB.

During the first innings, Virat Kohli and Faf de Plessis gave an outstanding performance in their opening as both scored half-centuries which led the team to score 174 runs.

On the bowling front, Mohammed Siraj didn’t lower the expectations of the fans and the team as he took four wickets followed by Wanindu Hasaranga with two wickets, Wayne Parnell and Harshal Patel with one each.

It may be mentioned that in today’s match Virat Kohli returned to captaincy for the team in today’s match against PBKS because Du Plessis played as an Impact player as he couldn’t take the field due to his rib injury he suffered during their match against Chennai Super Kings.