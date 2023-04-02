IPL 2023: RCB Seal 8-Wicket Victory over MI

In the fifth match of the Indian Premiere League (IPL), the Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defeated Mumbai Indians (MI) by 8 wickets.

Chasing 172, Kohli and Du Plessis gave RCB a perfect start as the pair added 148 in 14.5 overs, before Du Plessis was removed by Arshad Khan for 73(43). Cameron Green then packed Dinesh Karthik for 0, before Glenn Maxwell (12* off 3) joined the party. Kohli returned unbeaten on 82 off 49 balls, which include six 4s and five 6s.

RCB skipper Faf Du Plessis won the toss against MI and opted to field first in their IPL campaign opener at the home arena of M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Tilak Verma's explosive half-century helped Mumbai Indians reach a competitive total of 171/7 in their 20 overs despite a regular fall of wickets from the other end.

Being put to bat by RCB, MI was off to a disappointing start. The home side made pressure on MI with their accurate line and length. Opener Ishan Kishan gave in to pressure, succumbing to Mohammed Siraj's pace in the powerplay for just 10 off 13 with two fours after being caught by Harshal Patel at the deep. MI was 12/1 in 2.3 overs.

MI struggled to score runs in the later stages of the powerplay, with even Suryakumar Yadav struggling to connect well. Rohit, the skipper was caught behind by wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik for a struggle-filled one run in 10 balls. MI was 20/3 in 5.2 overs. At the end of 10 overs, MI was 55/4, with Tilak (18*) and Nehal (5*) unbeaten.

MI crossed the 150-run mark in 19.1 overs. MI finished their innings at 171/7 with Tilak being the one-man army, unbeaten at 84 off 46 balls, with nine fours and four sixes. Arshad Khan was unbeaten at 15 off 9 balls. The duo put on 48 for the eighth wicket.