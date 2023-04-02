IPL 2023: Three Half-Centuries Lead RR to Beat SRH by 72 Runs

Rajasthan Royals defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad with 72 runs during the first Indian Premier League (IPL) match of the day on Sunday in Hyderabad.

Three half-centuries by Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson have led the team to win the match by the massive runs.

The match was held at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad where SRH had to face defeat during the clash with RR.

SRH won the toss and chose to bowl.

During the first innings, Sanju Samson scored half-century with 55 runs in 32 balls followed by Jos Buttler with 54 runs in 22 balls, Yashasvi Jaiswal with 54 runs in 37 balls.

However, others players didn’t play satisfactorily as Shimron Hetmyer scored 22 runs in 16 balls, Riyan Parag with 7 runs in 6 balls, Devdutt Padikkal with 2 runs in 5 balls and Ravichandran Ashwin with 1 run in 2 balls.

Meanwhile, during the second innings, SRH didn’t impress its fans with their performance as no one was able to close to half-century.

Abdul Samad scored 32 runs in 32 balls followed by Mayank Agarwal with 27 runs in 23 balls, Umran Malik with 19 runs in 8 balls, Adil Rashid with 18 runs in 13 balls, Harry Brook with 13 runs in 21 balls, Glenn Phillips with 8 runs in 6 balls, Bhuvbeshwar Kumar with 6 runs in 10 balls and Washington Sundar with 1 run in 5 balls.

On the other hand, Abhishek Sharma and Rahul Tripathi were not able make any run in the field.